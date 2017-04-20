Port authorizes improvements to Fairhaven shipyard

The Port of Bellingham has awarded a $12.5-million environmental cleanup contract to Whatcom County-based IMCO General Construction. The contract involves 7.66 acres of marine industrial property in Fairhaven, and will clean-up historical contamination, improve marine habitat and modernize aging infrastructure.

The Fairhaven industrial property has been used as a shipyard since the early 1900s, and parts of it are contaminated by industrial activities. The project involves site cleanup, as well as removal of a 400-foot section of creosote-treated wooden pier. Following clean-up, a concrete pier will replace the old pier, which will allow the shipyard to work on bigger ships.

The port has partnered with state Department of Ecology to secure grants to pay for half of the $12.5-million job.

The project will be stage over several years to meet state and federal timing restrictions.