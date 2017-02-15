Port of Bellingham appoints new manager of marinas
by ehamann
Filed on 15. Feb, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
The Port of Bellingham has appointed Alan Birdsall as its new manager of marinas. Birdsall has more than 30 years of experience at the Port, including roles as harbormaster, stormwater manager and most recently as strategic project manager.
Birdsall is responsible for the management of more than 2,000 permanent moorage slips for recreational, commercial and charter vessels at Blaine Harbor and Squalicum Harbor. His duties include managing marina personnel and budgeting to support marine-related businesses through infrastructure, programs and business-friendly policies.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.