Port of Bellingham appoints new manager of marinas

The Port of Bellingham has appointed Alan Birdsall as its new manager of marinas. Birdsall has more than 30 years of experience at the Port, including roles as harbormaster, stormwater manager and most recently as strategic project manager.

Birdsall is responsible for the management of more than 2,000 permanent moorage slips for recreational, commercial and charter vessels at Blaine Harbor and Squalicum Harbor. His duties include managing marina personnel and budgeting to support marine-related businesses through infrastructure, programs and business-friendly policies.