Presentation will provide pathways for preserving local business legacies
by mathewroland
Filed on 23. Oct, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Small business owners have the opportunity to learn from the sellers and the buyers of A-1 Builders. Cascade Cooperatives, Small Business Development Center and NW Cooperative Development Center will present a panel of speakers on October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The presentation will share how local A-1 Builders converted from a sole proprietorship to an employee-owned cooperative.
The presentation will outline the advantages for the person selling the business, the buyer and the community. The event is open to current employees and owners nearing retirement or pursuing other ventures. Register for the event to take place at the Community Food Co-op Connections Room at 405 E. Holly, Suite 103 by emailing at coopnetworkbellingham@gmail.com or calling 360-441-2728.
