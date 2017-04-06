Produce delivery company now serving Lynden
by ehamann
Filed on 06. Apr, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Dandelion Organic Delivery has expanded its service to Lynden. The company now delivers organic fruits and vegetables to customers in Bellingham, Sudden Valley, Ferndale and Lynden. Pick-ups are still available in the Marietta neighborhood near the Bellingham airport, by appointment and for customers who are out of the home delivery service area. For more information, visit dandelionorganic.com.
