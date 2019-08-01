PSE awards Opportunity Council grant to install solar panels

by mathewroland

Puget Sound Energy recently awarded the Opportunity Council a grant for $85,000 to install solar panels. Half of the funding for this project comes from the Washington State University Education Program and the other half comes from PSE’s Green Power program. The program helps customers to reduce their carbon footprint while supporting renewable energy in the region. The panels will be installed at the Opportunity Council’s G street apartment building and will produce enough energy to supply the four-plex over the course of a year. “This partnership with PSE helps families experience greater housing stability through reduced energy costs in a climate-friendly way. It’s a win for everyone,” said executive director of Opportunity Council, Greg Winter, in a press release. For more information visit https://www.oppco.org/