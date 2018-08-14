RE Store promotes salvage services manager

by ehamann

The RE Store has promoted Kayla Janyk to Salvage Services manager in June after the departure of longtime manager Marj Leone.

Leone first joined the RE Store in 1998 as a salvage services crew member.

Leone was key to building partnerships with the waste and recycling industries, construction companies and local and state government entities.

Jank first joined the RE Store in 2016. Previously she apprenticed at a woodshop in New Orleans.

Salvage services provides a sustainable and lower cost alternative to demolition by providing strip-out and tear-down of building materials for reuse. For more information, visit re-store.org/salvage.

The RE Store is a nonprofit program that exists to divert as much reusable material as possible from the landfill and build a culture of reuse in the community.

For more information, visit re-store.org.