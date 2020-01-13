Real estate brokers acquire commercial brokerage, maintenance companies

by mathewroland

Filed on 13. Jan, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

With a combined 37 year of experience, real estate brokers KC Coonc and Ryan A. Martin have acquired Pacific Continental Realty and Pacific Continental Maintenance. The companies were acquired on Jan. 1 from Jim and Nancy Bjerke. Jim Bjerke will continue working at Pacific Continental Realty as a licensed broker.

“The two businesses make us a one-stop, full-service provider for commercial investors in Whatcom and Skagit counties,” Martin said said in a press release.

Founded in 1972, Pacific Continental Realty became Whatcom County’s first commercial brokerage in 1990. It offers commercial management, sales and leasing for a wide range of properties, including industrial, retail, multifamily and office. Pacific Continental Maintenance provides 24-hour on-call services, including general small works, repairs, painting, cleaning, landscaping, snow removal, parking lot management, striping, and subcontractor management.

“We make life easier for passive investors and tenants,” Coonc said in a press release.

Pacific Continental Realty and Pacific Continental Maintenance are located at 114 W. Magnolia, Suite 201, in downtown Bellingham. For more information about Pacific Continental Realty and Pacific Continental Maintenance, call (360) 671-4200 or visit www.pacificcontinentalrealty.com.