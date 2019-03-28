Real estate office opens in Lynden

by ehamann

Filed on 28. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Weichert Realtors – Vanson Associates has opened a new office in Lynden.

The office at 700 Front St. will be run by Bret Van Lant, a co-owner of the Weichert affiliate.

Weichert Realtors – Vanson Associates also has offices in Bellingham and Maple Falls. It is an independently owned and operate Weichert affiliate.