Real estate office opens in Lynden
by ehamann
Filed on 28. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Weichert Realtors – Vanson Associates has opened a new office in Lynden.
The office at 700 Front St. will be run by Bret Van Lant, a co-owner of the Weichert affiliate.
Weichert Realtors – Vanson Associates also has offices in Bellingham and Maple Falls. It is an independently owned and operate Weichert affiliate.
