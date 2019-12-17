Real estate technology company expands to Bellingham

The Compass Bellingham team.

by mathewroland

Filed on 17. Dec, 2019 in Contents, New Business, News

The fastest-growing brokerage in the region, Compass, has opened its first office in Fairhaven. The office, which is located at 1318 12th St., opened on Dec. 14, 2019. With a library of home design and architecture books and publications, the open-concept floor plan is designed to be a community gathering spot.

Compass was founded by Robert Reffkin in 2012 and Ori Allon and currently operates in more than 100 cities.

Eleven high-producing brokers with a combined sales volume of $100M year to date in 2019 will join the new Compass office. New brokers include Derek Buse, Erika Buse, Krista Kenner, Zach Harrison, Ken Harrison, Ann Wark, Rom Hirss, Galen Hirss, Michelle Harrington, Eric Larson, and Anne Cantrell.

“Compass reaches higher and shares the same philosophy as me — dream big!” broker Michelle Harrington said in a press release. “I’ve been watching Compass for a few years for these reasons: the leadership, marketing, technology, work culture, and successful brokers. When it was announced that Compass was coming to Bellingham and opening an office in the Historic Waldron Building, I wanted to be a part of this amazing group.”

According to 2019 statistics from NWMLS and Trendgraphix, Compass is the only brokerage to consistently increase market share over the past six quarters and is the leading luxury broker in the King County area for homes sold for $3M+ YTD.

“I’m excited to be a part of a brokerage that’s turning heads on a national scale,” broker Krista Kenner said in a press release. “Compass is making improvements to the real estate industry on every level — from marketing and branding to the technology that agents use to run our businesses, to innovative financing programs for buyers and sellers. I look forward to expanding the company within the Bellingham community.”