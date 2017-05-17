Recreation Northwest adds two new board members

by ehamann

Filed on 17. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Recreation Northwest Board has elected Sonja Max and Krissy Moehl to its board of directors.

Max is a mountain biker and outdoor enthusiast with 10 years of experience in graphic design. She also recently joined the Whatcom County Parks & Recreation Commission.

Moehl is a professional ultra runner and has been race director of the Chuckanut 50K for 15 years. She has recently authored “Running Your First Ultra: Customizable Training Plans for Your First 50k to 100 Mile Race.”