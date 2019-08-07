Recreation Northwest welcomes new program director

by mathewroland

Filed on 07. Aug, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Elizabeth Nelson will fill the new position as Parkscripions program director. Her new role will be responsible for implementing goals aligned with the strategy of Recreation Northwest. “I know that a healthy community exists only when item bodies healthy individuals, the two are not mutually exclusive. Science and research can help guide behavior change to create a healthy and holistic approach to happiness and life satisfaction. The Parkscription program encourages people to get outside in nature to improve their overall health.” Elizabeth Nelson said in an email. Before working with RecreationNorthwest, Nelson was the Community Engagement Manager at Chuckanut Health Foundation. Nelson has her bachelor of science in community health from Western Washington University.