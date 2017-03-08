RE/MAX agent earns Hall of Fame Award

RE/MAX agent Briddick Webb recently was presented the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award. The award honors agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Less than 23 percent of all RE/MAX agents earn the award.

Webb has more than seven years of local real estate sales experience and is a third generation Whatcom County resident. He specializes in representing first-time home buyers. Among other achievements, he was in the top 1 percent of agents for closed volume in 2016 for both Skagit and Whatcom Counties. Webb is a world traveler and supporter of the Whatcom Soccer Association, the Bellingham Food Bank and the American Civil Liberties Union.