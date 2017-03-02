RE/MAX agent earns lifetime achievement award

RE/MAX Whatcom County agent Nancy Braam has been presented with the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award. Less than six percent of the RE/MAX network has received this award.

Braam has been working in real estate for more than 27 years. She’s is a fifth-generation Bellingham resident. She holds a number of professional designations, including accredited buyers agent, certified residential specialist and certified negotiation expert.

Braam serves as the education chairperson of the Whatcom County Association of Realtors and she supports The Children’s Miracle Network.