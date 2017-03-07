RE/MAX agents earns Hall of Fame award

Rob Merhaut, an agent with RE/MAX Whatcom County, was recently presented with the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award. The award honors agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Less than 23 percent of all RE/MAX affiliates have earned this award.

Merhaut has more than 15 years of local real estate experience and more than 25 years of experience in real estate investing and remodeling. Merhaut represents both buyers and sellers, and is involved in residential, commercial and investment property sales.