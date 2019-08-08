RE/MAX announces Hall of Fame Award winners

by mathewroland

Filed on 08. Aug, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Two local RE/MAX agents, Josh Feyen and John Sands, have been awarded the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award for their excellent business performance. The award honors those in the company who has earned more than $1 million in commissions throughout their career. “John’s exemplary work ethic and Josh’s tireless dedication to serving his clients, consumers and our community has allowed them to achieve this high honor,” said the broker/owner of RE/MAX Whatcom County, Lori Reece in a press release. Since it was developed, only 22 percent of agents have received the prestigious award.