RE/MAX hires new broker

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Leela Hollcroft to its Lakeway office. Hollcroft will be joining the Cicchitti team and will focus on new construction, with an interest in sustainable living and green building.

Hollcroft lives on Lummi Island, and has lived in Whatcom County for 20 years.

Hollcroft can be reached at 360-393-9081 and leelahollcroft@nwhomes.net.