RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new affiliate

by
Filed on 16. May, 2017 in Business Briefs

RE/MAX Whatcom County has welcomed Amanda Haslip to the Bellingham office. Haslip will be joining the Rick Moore Group and will focus on real estate services for buyers and sellers of residential properties in Whatcom and Skagit counties.

Haslip was born in Bellingham, grew up in Point Roberts and now lives in Everson Before earning her real estate license, she built her own business specializing in graphic and web design and social media. Haslip can be reached at 360-927-1545 and at http://amanda.rickmooregroup.com.

