RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new agent

by ehamann

RE/MAX Whatcom County has welcomed Chris Edwards to the Lakeway office. Edwards will join the Rick Moore team and will focus on residential, single/multi-family investments and transition into development opportunities.

Edwards was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, and bought his first rental property in his 20s. Edwards has been investing in Whatcom County real estate for five years.

He also participates in property speculation, flipping and rentals.

Edwards can be reached at 360-306-7566 and edwards.chris@hotmail.com.