RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new broker
by ehamann
Filed on 26. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Jay Dhindsa to the Lakeway office. Dhindsa will be joining the Rick Moore team and will focus on residential and new construction. Dhindsa was raised in a real estate family in India. He first visited Bellingham in 2010. Dhindsa can be reached at 510-378-5853 and jay@rickmooregroup.com.
