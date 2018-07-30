RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new broker
by ehamann
Filed on 30. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County recently hired broker Amy Bowhay.
Bowhay will be joining the Rick Moore Team, and will focus on residential real estate, luxury residential, relocation and rental investments.
Bowhay has extensive experience in business development, sales management, marketing and corporate-level contract negotiations. She has 16 years of sales management and commercial lending experiences at Microsoft’s corporate captive finance division. She relocated to Bellingham two years ago.
Amy Bowhay can be reached at (206) 484-6831 and amybowhay@nwhomes.net
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.