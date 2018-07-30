RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new broker

by ehamann

Filed on 30. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

RE/MAX Whatcom County recently hired broker Amy Bowhay.

Bowhay will be joining the Rick Moore Team, and will focus on residential real estate, luxury residential, relocation and rental investments.

Bowhay has extensive experience in business development, sales management, marketing and corporate-level contract negotiations. She has 16 years of sales management and commercial lending experiences at Microsoft’s corporate captive finance division. She relocated to Bellingham two years ago.

Amy Bowhay can be reached at (206) 484-6831 and amybowhay@nwhomes.net