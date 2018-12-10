RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new broker
by ehamann
Filed on 10. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Tessa Jarvis to its Lakeway office. Jarvis will be joining Briddick Webb’s team and will focus on residential real estate.
Previously, Jarvis has worked with RE/MAX as part of the Global Referral Group. She also worked as as property manager in Skagit County .
Jarvis can be reached at 360-303-2957 and tessajarvis@nwhomes.net.
RE/MAX Whatcom County is a locally-owned full-service real estate brokerage in Bellingham. For more information, visit www.nwhomes.net.
