RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new broker

Broker Amanda Quinn recently joined RE/MAX Whatcom County in the Lynden office. Quinn will focus on residential and commercial real estate. Quinn has lived in Lynden for just over a year, but has more than 15 years of real estate experience. Quinn can be reached at 360-325-1670. For more information, visit www.nwhomes.net.

