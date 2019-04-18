RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new broker

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Broker Amanda Quinn recently joined RE/MAX Whatcom County in the Lynden office. Quinn will focus on residential and commercial real estate. Quinn has lived in Lynden for just over a year, but has more than 15 years of real estate experience. Quinn can be reached at 360-325-1670. For more information, visit www.nwhomes.net.