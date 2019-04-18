RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new broker
by ehamann
Filed on 18. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Broker Amanda Quinn recently joined RE/MAX Whatcom County in the Lynden office. Quinn will focus on residential and commercial real estate. Quinn has lived in Lynden for just over a year, but has more than 15 years of real estate experience. Quinn can be reached at 360-325-1670. For more information, visit www.nwhomes.net.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.