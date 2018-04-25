RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new broker
by ehamann
Filed on 25. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Tracy Hinojosa to its Sudden Valley office. Hinojosa will be joining the Chris Weitzel team and will focus on being a buyer’s agent and residential real estate.
She has a long history in the customer service industry, with experience as a retail sales manager and front receptionist.
Hinojosa can be reached at 360-312-5119 and tracyhinojosa@nwhomes.net.
