RE/MAX Whatcom County hires new broker

by
Filed on 25. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Tracy Hinojosa to its Sudden Valley office. Hinojosa will be joining the Chris Weitzel team and will focus on being a buyer’s agent and residential real estate.

She has a long history in the customer service industry, with experience as a retail sales manager and front receptionist.

Hinojosa can be reached at 360-312-5119 and tracyhinojosa@nwhomes.net.

