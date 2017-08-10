RE/MAX Whatcom County manager earns Manager of the Year Award

by ehamann

Lisa McCauley was recently presented with the 2016 RE/MAX Manager of the Year Award. She was selected for the award from the Pacific Northwest RE/MAX region, which includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

McCauley was at RE/MAX Whatcom County when it the office first started in 1991.