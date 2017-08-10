RE/MAX Whatcom County manager earns Manager of the Year Award

by
Filed on 10. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Lisa McCauley was recently presented with the 2016 RE/MAX Manager of the Year Award. She was selected for the award from the Pacific Northwest RE/MAX region, which includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
McCauley was at RE/MAX Whatcom County when it the office first started in 1991.

