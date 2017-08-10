RE/MAX Whatcom County manager earns Manager of the Year Award
by ehamann
Filed on 10. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Lisa McCauley was recently presented with the 2016 RE/MAX Manager of the Year Award. She was selected for the award from the Pacific Northwest RE/MAX region, which includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
McCauley was at RE/MAX Whatcom County when it the office first started in 1991.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.