RE/MAX Whatcom County names new broker, CRS-certified realtor

by mathewroland

Filed on 01. Nov, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Gabrielle Balolia will join RE/MAX Whatcom County and focus on residential real estate and some select commercial properties. Balolia lives in Bow and brings 22 years of experience in advertising, marketing, sales and management. Balolia also has experience in online marketing, radio advertising, print campaigns and social media to help people purchase real estate. Balolia is detail-oriented and enjoys building longterm relationships with her clients, taking the time to understand their specific goals.

RE/MAX Whatcom County also announced that Carissa Conour has been awarded Certified Residential Specialist Designation. Those with CRS certification represent the top three percent of real estate agents in the United States. To meet the qualifications for this certification Conour achieved advanced hours of education and training, experience and success in the industry. Only 37,000 REALTORS® have earned this certification nationwide