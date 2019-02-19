RE/MAX Whatcom County promotes branch manager
by ehamann
Filed on 19. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Real estate broker Sommer Cronck has been promoted to branch manager of the RE/MAX Whatcom County Sudden Valley office. Cronck is a Sudden Valley resident, and has earned a spot as one of the company’s top 15 agents in 2017 and 2018.
In her new role, Cronck will be overseeing weekly meetings and front desk administration, as well as continuing to serve as an agent for clients in Whatcom and Skagit counties.
For more information, visit nwhomes.net.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.