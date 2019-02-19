RE/MAX Whatcom County promotes branch manager

by
Filed on 19. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Real estate broker Sommer Cronck has been promoted to branch manager of the RE/MAX Whatcom County Sudden Valley office. Cronck is a Sudden Valley resident, and has earned a spot as one of the company’s top 15 agents in 2017 and 2018.

In her new role, Cronck will be overseeing weekly meetings and front desk administration, as well as continuing to serve as an agent for clients in Whatcom and Skagit counties.

For more information, visit nwhomes.net.

 

