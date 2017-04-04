ReUse Works selects new executive director
by ehamann
Filed on 04. Apr, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Dallas Betz has been hired as the new executive director at ReUse Works. Betz has been acting as interim executive director since August.
Over the last 10 years, Betz has been both a staff member and a board member. He started as an Americorps VISTA in 2008.
Betz has a background in education, program development and marketing at The Ashokan Center in New York and the Community Boating Center in Bellingham.
ReUse Works runs two environmentally focused job-training business, Appliance Depot and Ragfinery. They both use discarded materials to drive their business models and provide job training for unemployed residents. Appliance Depot sells refurbished appliances with a 90-day warranty. Ragfinery is a hub for textile artists and crafters to purchase fabric, clothing, notions and attend workshops of creative upcycling.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.