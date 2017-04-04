ReUse Works selects new executive director

Dallas Betz has been hired as the new executive director at ReUse Works. Betz has been acting as interim executive director since August.

Over the last 10 years, Betz has been both a staff member and a board member. He started as an Americorps VISTA in 2008.

Betz has a background in education, program development and marketing at The Ashokan Center in New York and the Community Boating Center in Bellingham.

ReUse Works runs two environmentally focused job-training business, Appliance Depot and Ragfinery. They both use discarded materials to drive their business models and provide job training for unemployed residents. Appliance Depot sells refurbished appliances with a 90-day warranty. Ragfinery is a hub for textile artists and crafters to purchase fabric, clothing, notions and attend workshops of creative upcycling.