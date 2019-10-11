RMC Architects hires four new staff members

by mathewroland

Filed on 11. Oct, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

In response to market demand for architectural services, RMC Architects is expanding and has hired four new staff members. A recent architectural school graduate from Alfred State in New York, Jesse Fawcett discovered Bellingham through recent visits. Currently, Fawcett is working for a variety of clients with RMC such as Mercy Housing, Port of Bellingham and Everett Housing Authority. Anna Beth Gunderson grew up in Whatcom County and earned her bachelor’s of architecture from the University of Washington. Gunderson joined RMC in January. Currently, Gunderson is working on the firm’s multiple Port projects. Born and raised in Anchorage, Allison Ross earned her master of architecture from Montana State University in 2017 and is currently working on a project for the City of Bellingham’s Public Works and a custom lake home. David Heck brings over seven years of experience with all types of design and construction to RMC. Heck earned his bachelor’s of architecture at Cal Poly and is currently working on office, residential and church facilities.