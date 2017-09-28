Rotary Club of Bellingham appoints club president

by ehamann

Filed on 28. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Rotary Club of Bellingham has appointed Teri Treat as club president 2017-2018. Treat has been a members since 1989, and won Club Service Awards for service to Rotary in 1992 and 2002.

Her goal as president is to create more awareness of Rotary’s role in the community. This year Rotary Club of Bellingham celebrates its a century of service to Whatcom County.

Treat is co-founder and co-owner of the Inn at Lynden, and her career spacs real estate management, commercial and residential development, tourism and hospitality consultancy and food and beverage operations.