Samson Rope, Kombucha Town, Mallard Ice Cream to get free reporting services from Sustainable Connections

by ehamann

Filed on 09. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Samson Rope, Kombucha Town and Mallard Ice Cream submitted the winning proposals to get free sustainability reporting services.

Sustainable Connections’ Sustainable Business Development Program will guide these businesses through the sustainability reporting process, providing each with a detailed plan of action to address opportunities and challenges. A focus for the reporting will be employee wellness and community interaction. All of the business are committed to sustainable practices, as well as continuing to improve those practices.

This pilot program is supported by the Whatcom Community Foundation.