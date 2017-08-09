Samson Rope, Kombucha Town, Mallard Ice Cream to get free reporting services from Sustainable Connections
by ehamann
Filed on 09. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Samson Rope, Kombucha Town and Mallard Ice Cream submitted the winning proposals to get free sustainability reporting services.
Sustainable Connections’ Sustainable Business Development Program will guide these businesses through the sustainability reporting process, providing each with a detailed plan of action to address opportunities and challenges. A focus for the reporting will be employee wellness and community interaction. All of the business are committed to sustainable practices, as well as continuing to improve those practices.
This pilot program is supported by the Whatcom Community Foundation.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.