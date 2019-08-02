Samson Rope Technologies, Inc. appoints CEO

by mathewroland

Filed on 02. Aug, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Christian Rheault was appointed as the CEO of Samson Rope Technologies, Inc. in Ferndale. Originally from Quebec, Canada, Rheault has experience in engineering, manufacturing marketing management and multinational leadership experience. Most recently he was the CEO of Greene Tweed and before that he was the CEO of C&D Technologies. He has a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Université Laval and a postgraduate certificate in business administration from University de Sherbrooke. “We are looking forward to Christian joining the Samson team; we believe that his experience in leading technology companies will be instrumental to continuing Samson’s leadership in performance cordage and expanding their market position,” said the president of Wind River Holdings, Robert Strouse, in a press release.