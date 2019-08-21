Sanitary Services Company gains new general manager

by mathewroland

Ted Carlsonhas been the directorof Bellingham’s Public Works since 2009 but will start his new role as general manager for Sanitary Services Company on August 15. For 30 years Carlson has been in Public Works and began as a maintenance worker before he advanced to become superintendent at Lake Forest Park, WA. “I am very sorry to see Ted go, and I am glad he will be staying in our community,” Mayor, Kelli Linville said. “Ted oversaw many essential projects in Public Works during his 12 years with the city, including the redevelopment of our waterfront and several large sewer and water plant additions and renovations. He reorganized the Public Works department to put further emphasis on our Natural Resources division, which matches our community focus on environmental stewardship and sustainability. He is level- headed, a mentor for our City leadership, and an active participant in bringing our city teams to life. He always understood that the public is our customer. I enjoyed working with him, and I will miss him.”