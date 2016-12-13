SaviBank in Bellingham hires new employee
by ehamann
Filed on 13. Dec, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Trevis Seimears has joined SaviBank as assistant vice president and loan officer at its Bellingham branch at 2417 Meridian St., suite 104.
Seimears has 12 years of banking experience. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing.
SaviBank is headquartered in Burlington, and has branches in Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties.
