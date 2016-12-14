SaviBank promotes Bellingham branch manager
SaviBank has promoted Seana Olberg to vice president and branch manager/commercial lender of the Bellingham branch.
Olberg has 26 years of experience in the banking industry. She joined SaviBank in 2007.
SaviBank is headquartered in Burlington and has branches in Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties.
