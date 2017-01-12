Security Solutions Northwest opens new locksmithing location
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Jan, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Security Solutions Northwest has brought back its Bellingham Lock and Safe name and moved its locksmithing services across the street to Keystone Plaza at 1705 North State St.
Bellingham Lock and Safe was the original name of the company, which began in 1904.
The company hired general manager Daniel Ford to grow the division and manage the staff of four locksmiths. Services there include retail sales of safes and key duplication. The new 2,000-square-foot space will allow Lock and Safe to grow, but also give Security Solutions more room to expand. Security Solutions encopmasses the electronic security and inspection and testing departments, and remains at 1619 North State St. and has almost 50 employees.
