Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club certified as haven for native wildlife

by ehamann

Filed on 11. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club has been recertified as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.

The certification ensures that energy and water conservation, wildlife and habitat management, waste management, outreach and education efforts ensure the sanctuary for the property for wildlife.

Semiahmoo is one of fewer than than 900 locations worldwide to receive this designation. It was first certified in 1993, and has been recertified every three years since.

For more information about Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa visit www.semiahmoo.com or call 360-318-2028.