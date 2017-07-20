Semiahmoo Resort appoints new director of sales

by ehamann

Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa has named Kanami Fujita as its new director of sales. Fujita has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 17 years.

She officially joined the team in May 2017 and oversees the resort’s group business, which includes guestrooms, meetings and events.

Previously, Fujita served as director of sales and marketing at Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel and Conference Center. She was also director of sales and marketing at Hilton Seattle. She began her career in hospitality at the Grand Hyatt in Taipei, Taiwan.