Semiahmoo Resort hires new associate director of sales

by ehamann

Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa has named Teresa Winfield as its new associate director of sales. Winfield has 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. In her new role, she is responsible for leading Semiahmoo’s sales team and booking large-scale experiential meetings.

Before joining Semiahmoo, Winfield served as the global sales director for Benchmark Hospitality International for six years. She has also held several other senior sales positions in the Seattle area, including MTM Luxury Lodging in Kirkland, Willows Lodge in Woodinville and The Edgewater in Seattle.