Semiahmoo Resort names new general manager
by ehamann
Filed on 23. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa has named Nicole Newton as its general manager. Newton brings 30 years of experience. She served as director of catering, conference services and banquets at the resort from 2000-2002, and will now oversee daily operations of the property.
Before coming to Semiahmoo, Newton served as vice president of human resources fro Columbia Hospitality in Seattle with manages Semiahmoo Resort.
She also served in human resources for several Northwest hotels.
