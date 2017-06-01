Semiahmoo Resort under new management

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, News

Semiahmoo Resort in Blaine is now being managed by a new company. The Seattle-based company Columbia Hospitality announced in press release that on May 1 it acquired management agreements and other assets from Coastal Hotels, also based in Seattle.

The management agreements involved include four Whatcom County properties, Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa, Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club, Loomis Trail Golf Club, and Bellingham’s Best Western Heritage Inn.

Columbia Hospitality is a hospitality management and consulting company that was started in 1995 by founder and CEO John Oppenheimer. Including this acquisition, Columbia Hospitality now manages 37 properties, making it one of the largest hospitality management companies in the Northwest. The other properties included in the acquisition are Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac, Lodge on the Desert, a 100-room boutique hotel in Tuscon, Arizona, Sheraton Mesa Hotel in Mesa, Arizona, and Landmark Hotel, a 189-room hotel in Tukwila which is currently under development.

Yogi Hutsen, president and CEO of Coastal Hotels, will become executive vice president at Columbia Hospitality. Almost all Coastal Hotels team members will be staying on and joining Columbia Hospitality.