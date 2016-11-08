Senior residential care facility opening in Lynden
Adult Care Lynden is celebrating its grand opening with an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 925 East Front St., Lynden.
Adult Care Lynden is a new state-licensed adult family home specializing in residential care of senior citizens and people with disabilities. It offers six private first-floor rooms. All but one of the resident rooms is handicap accessible. It is fully staffed 24 hours a day.
Co-owner Kim Honorof is an administrator of Adult Care Lynden, and also Among Friendly Adult Family Home, which opened in July 2011 at 612 Dahlia St., Lynden.
For more information, call Adult Care Lynden at 360-550-8556 or visit http://www.assistedlivingfacilityinlyndenwa.com.
