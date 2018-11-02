September business licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 02. Nov, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Anthony And/Or Angela Maggerise, 6002 Parkside Drive, Anacortes, 602154012
North American Industrial Services Inc., 2503 Bryce Court, Anacortes, 604172018
Bay Point Mechanical, Inc, 2408 33rd St., Anacortes, 604324273
Northwest Equipment Distribution Inc, 26024 35th Drive Ne, Arlington, 604322191
Juxtapose Technologies, 3166 Studio Lane, Bellingham, 604007064
Ej Innovate LLC, 2520 Williams St., Bellingham, 604066577
Nichols Construction, 1107 E Beachview Place, Bellingham, 604058917
Treasured Memories, 414 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604143382
M!X, 2925 Newmarket St., Bellingham, 604136334
Tomi’s Cleaning, 2517 Racine St., Bellingham, 604313372
Jacobsen Custom Construction, 5577 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604169797
Christina Conant Independent Contractor, 2820 Azalea Place, Bellingham, 604313358
Center For Technology And Civic Life, 320 Elwood Court, Bellingham, 603524034
Acuren Inspection, Inc, 3957 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 602705520
Gronholt Psychological Services LLC, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 603427462
Coltop Pinball, 1316 St Paul St., Bellingham, 601801147
Gary D Bradley, 1007 High St., Bellingham, 602200558
Seaside Pet Care, 1338 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 603600042
Furhaven Pet Products Inc., 177 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 602383721
Leslie Weldon Design, 4625 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 601294600
Impero Properties, LLC, 1971 Midway Lane, Bellingham, 602392038
The Whatcom Dream, 1815 Texas St., Bellingham, 602285359
Barbara Ann Borries, 2100 Broadway St., Bellingham, 602679362
Northwest Water Services, LLC, 202 Hawthorne Road, Bellingham, 603556335
Change Of Tide Fisheries Llc., 2753 Broadway St., Bellingham, 603577341
Body Mined And Soul LLC, 1106 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 603413976
Bellingham Nutrition, 4737 Parker St., Bellingham, 600445052
Zenda Boss-hall, 1101 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 601081937
La Chanterelle Winery, 1011 Girard St., Bellingham, 603199633
Pleasant Bay Oyster Company, 615 Pleasant Bay Road, Bellingham, 604219229
Jason Paglia, 2909 Walnut St., Bellingham, 604177111
Talon Keith Penix, 2711 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603401117
Devin Paquette Barbering, 2711 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604334819
Marion Murray, Lmft, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604324307
Front Seat Ryder, 3132 Racine St., Bellingham, 604173427
High Crystals, 690 32nd St., Bellingham, 604318592
Harmony Musical Productions, 2100 Electric Ave., Bellingham, 604315172
Sherwin S Mendoza, 3605 Chandler Parkway, Bellingham, 604334614
Mp Floor Covering, 909 22nd St., Bellingham, 604327930
Kelly Venable, 3916 E Maryland St., Bellingham, 604320235
Fine Detailed Cuts, 4204 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604329921
Custom Moding And Millworks, 1304 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604322557
Benjamin P. Mead, 1629 James St., Bellingham, 604328454
A D Anderson Construction LLC, 1535 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604326013
Canyon Creek Building, LLC, 2511 Elizabeth St., Bellingham, 604303251
Francisco Trujillo, 1404 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604304681
Vvs Construction, 5895 Laurel Ridge Way, Bellingham, 604325956
Master Boltweb Cleaning, 1025 Potter St., Bellingham, 604322760
Tnt LLC, 1905 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604318255
Brewster Loomer, 2127 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604319448
Terra Luna Jewelry & Beads, 2552 Lummi View Drive, Bellingham, 604315683
Michael Lilliquist, 1134 Finnegan Way, Bellingham, 604315778
Greenfield Health Systems, LLC, 809 W Orchard Drive, Bellingham, 604315691
Robotics Deployed, LLC, 4325 Cordero Drive, Bellingham, 604297494
Salish Care Services, 1005 Knox Ave., Bellingham, 604332928
Myriad Pets, 702 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604273962
Duncan Justus Duncan, 811 Liberty St., Bellingham, 604319442
Artisan Alloys, 1818 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604270616
First R&R House Cleaning, 206 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604326335
48 North Marine, 243 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604326705
The Goat Rodeo Kitchen, 2185 Alpine Way, Bellingham, 604316019
Dgmullins Transport, 1218 High St., Bellingham, 604310384
Mc Tree & Timber, 113 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604325374
Attain Massage, 223 N State St., Bellingham, 604327506
Bryan John Matamorosa, 1800 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604289877
Chicken Vacation Rentals, 1115 Grant St., Bellingham, 604317656
Crab Bellingham, 611 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604326453
Bellinghome Investments LLC, 519 13th St., Bellingham, 604305074
North Transport, 1960 Fraser St., Bellingham, 604323530
Natural Organic Cultivation Corporation, 1313 Commercial St., Bellingham, 604327342
B’s Barbershop, 4204 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604334409
Murder Ink, 401 16th St., Bellingham, 604329159
Goodlife, 520 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, 604326176
Apex Nw Volleyball Club, 2425 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604328616
Siebert’s Appliance, 29 Sudden Valley Drive, Bellingham, 604318829
D20 Construction, 4000 Flynn St., Bellingham, 604298885
Imaginal Herbals, 2221 James St., Bellingham, 604323393
Our Intent, LLC, 223 N State St., Bellingham, 604318683
Kara Lathrop, 2619 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604313159
Caleb Remington, LLC, 3017 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604331652
Bellingham Roof And Gutter Cleaning, 2816 Martin St., Bellingham, 604331676
Boora, 379 Meadowbrook Court, Bellingham, 604323389
Real Time Data North America, LLC, 2517 Iron St., Bellingham, 604325068
Jeanelizabeth Knight, 2539 Pacific St., Bellingham, 604336101
Sunrise Dental Of Bellingham, 3800 Byron Ave., Bellingham, 604294807
Pig And Rooster Press LLC, 1410 Iowa St., Bellingham, 604331152
Makenna Schumacher, 1215 High St., Bellingham, 604305596
Knight’s Painting, 315 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604328010
Kaylaandco, 4707 Fir Tree Way, Bellingham, 604333729
Abode Design Studio, 2904 Heights Drive, Bellingham, 604326560
Black Fin Design, LLC, 1412 W Connecticut St., Bellingham, 604295249
Jayme Dee Feroda, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 601918310
Shuksan Tap House, 1323 11th St., Bellingham, 604331683
Outcomes In LLC, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604260383
Innovative Theater Productions, LLC, 3760 Westhills Pl, Bellingham, 604292678
Island Dreamer, 833 Chuckanut Drive, Bellingham, 604314936
Mb Green, Indoor Greenery Inc., 1319 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604331655
Sehome Garden Bed & Breakfast Corp, 801 Newell St., Bellingham, 604316667
Jewelry By Love Bug, 4022 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604330820
Sarah Nicole Mendivel, 3000 Bill Mcdonald Pkwy, Bellingham, 604311932
The Amaris Group, 506 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604324971
Elite Movies LLC, 4184 Kramer Ln., Bellingham, 604329034
Loved By Daisy, 4749 Parker St., Bellingham, 604323680
Christina Martinez Independent Contractor, 4445 Y Road, Bellingham, 604320727
James Michael Julius, 2581 Kwina Road, Bellingham, 604323127
Marca, 2857 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604318476
Worthy Of Agape, 2011 Knox Ave., Bellingham, 604313092
Andrew Smolen, 2908 Shepardson St., Bellingham, 604324541
Moriah Pictures, 2017 Wilson Ave., Bellingham, 604282960
Station Social House, 1327 N State St., Bellingham, 604318458
Tj Meyer Consulting, 2519 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 604329445
Wholesale To Millions LLC, 4258 Spring Creek Ln., Bellingham, 604321891
Nehalennia Rising, 1059 N State St., Bellingham, 604327281
Silfab Solar Wa Inc., 800 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604325851
Mivur, 5895 Laurel Ridgeway, Bellingham, 604332823
Ricard Arthur Patton, 1800 20th St., Bellingham, 604330821
Talia Nuckolls Independent Consultant, 2922 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604321069
International Cultural Education Consultancy, 4658 Wade St., Bellingham, 604300794
Doc Hox Laboratories, LLC, 3549 Skylark Loop, Bellingham, 604329283
Eb’s Floors, 3432 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604330891
Pretty Penny Inc, 2330 Elm St., Bellingham, 604335715
Wilsey Ann Brumsickle, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604327286
Andrew Gibbs For Hire, 14 Far Summit Pl, Bellingham, 604327233
Brian Atkinson, 1709 F St., Bellingham, 604324568
Green Truck He Xuehui LLC, 921 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604316474
The Whatcom Standard, 4651 Celia Way, Bellingham, 604321067
Aesthetic Fabrication, 1033 4th St., Blaine, 604313885
Positive Space Inc, 8547 Harborview Road, Blaine, 604328739
R&R Construction, Inc., 18228 273rd Ave. E, Carbonado, 601476167
Alliance Source Testing, 255 Grant St Se, Decatur, Alabama, 604120374
Ashlar Construction LLC, 2115 Valley Highway, Deming, 604336099
Omt Mortgage, LLC, 2645 Suzanne Way, Eugene, Oregon, 604336201
Wild Berry, 1089 Mobile Lane, Ferndale, 602663687
Molly Hadaway, 5847 Church Road, Ferndale, 604319444
Costa Digital Strategy, 6218 Argyle St., Ferndale, 604331576
Help For The Journey, 5408 Bluesky Way, Ferndale, 604318972
Brent Bode Driving, 2530 Thornton Road, Ferndale, 604302370
A-1 Mobile Auto Detailing LLC, 6321 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, 604319695
M&G Cleaning, 3410 Mountain View Road, Ferndale, 604323691
Emerald Painting & Fine Finishes LLC, 11990 Alexa Rose Lane, Happy Valley, Oregon, 603415517
Cenveo Worldwide Limited, 6520 S 190th St., Kent, 604325982
Total Polish Solutions, Inc., 4636 Fennel Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, 604154137
Thermal Healthcare LLC, 201 Carpenter Road Se, Lacey, 604282463
Leafy Pete LLC, 17025 37th Ave. Ne, Lake Forest Park, 604327648
Dj’s, 600 Front St., Lynden, 601389621
North Whatcom Mobile Massage, 600 Front St., Lynden, 602068613
Point 3 Boutique, 306 14th St., Lynden, 604198345
Mlo Inc., 278 Pollman Cir, Lynden, 604336110
Tin Can Cigar Company, 1501 E Badger Road, Lynden, 604322118
Modern Nomad Institute, 761 King Valley Drive, Maple Falls, 604325862
Classical Conversations Of Debbie Schwab, 17302 Britt Road, Mount Vernon, 602645747
Daniel Utano, 17215 Britt Road, Mount Vernon, 604321266
Chris Walters, 1227 S 12th St., Mount Vernon, 604273792
Evergreen Finishing & Cabinetry, 801 Crested Butte Blvd., Mount Vernon, 604308745
Advance Fiber Optics, Inc., 871 W Robinson Drive, North Salt Lake City, Utah 601620744
Shanghai Freemen Americas, Llc., 377 Hoes Ln., Piscataway, New Jersey, 603418496
Mead & Hunt, Inc, 9600 Ne Cascades Pkwy, Portland, Oregon, 602333519
Polydyne, Inc., 1 Chemical Plant Road, Riceboro, Georgia, 601689241
Cadence Construction, Inc., 5821 S Fletcher St., Seattle, 602882989
Shyra Warwick-independent Contractor, 3098 Butler Creek Road, Sedro Woolley, 604326803
Delvan Hill Farm, 7896 Delvan Hill Road, Sedro-woolley, 604333811
Pacific Northwest Cruises, 18324 Stone Ave. N, Shoreline, 604283171
Peninsulators Northwest, 14510 Interurban Ave. S, Tukwila, 604024188
Kabodkas, 5812 Ne 61st Court, Vancouver, 604306475
Bird Rides, Inc, 1625 Electric Ave., Venice, California, 604298781
