September business licenses

Filed on 02. Nov, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Anthony And/Or Angela Maggerise, 6002 Parkside Drive, Anacortes, 602154012

North American Industrial Services Inc., 2503 Bryce Court, Anacortes, 604172018

Bay Point Mechanical, Inc, 2408 33rd St., Anacortes, 604324273

Northwest Equipment Distribution Inc, 26024 35th Drive Ne, Arlington, 604322191

Juxtapose Technologies, 3166 Studio Lane, Bellingham, 604007064

Ej Innovate LLC, 2520 Williams St., Bellingham, 604066577

Nichols Construction, 1107 E Beachview Place, Bellingham, 604058917

Treasured Memories, 414 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604143382

M!X, 2925 Newmarket St., Bellingham, 604136334

Tomi’s Cleaning, 2517 Racine St., Bellingham, 604313372

Jacobsen Custom Construction, 5577 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604169797

Christina Conant Independent Contractor, 2820 Azalea Place, Bellingham, 604313358

Center For Technology And Civic Life, 320 Elwood Court, Bellingham, 603524034

Acuren Inspection, Inc, 3957 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 602705520

Gronholt Psychological Services LLC, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 603427462

Coltop Pinball, 1316 St Paul St., Bellingham, 601801147

Gary D Bradley, 1007 High St., Bellingham, 602200558

Seaside Pet Care, 1338 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 603600042

Furhaven Pet Products Inc., 177 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 602383721

Leslie Weldon Design, 4625 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 601294600

Impero Properties, LLC, 1971 Midway Lane, Bellingham, 602392038

The Whatcom Dream, 1815 Texas St., Bellingham, 602285359

Barbara Ann Borries, 2100 Broadway St., Bellingham, 602679362

Northwest Water Services, LLC, 202 Hawthorne Road, Bellingham, 603556335

Change Of Tide Fisheries Llc., 2753 Broadway St., Bellingham, 603577341

Body Mined And Soul LLC, 1106 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 603413976

Bellingham Nutrition, 4737 Parker St., Bellingham, 600445052

Zenda Boss-hall, 1101 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 601081937

La Chanterelle Winery, 1011 Girard St., Bellingham, 603199633

Pleasant Bay Oyster Company, 615 Pleasant Bay Road, Bellingham, 604219229

Jason Paglia, 2909 Walnut St., Bellingham, 604177111

Talon Keith Penix, 2711 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603401117

Devin Paquette Barbering, 2711 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604334819

Marion Murray, Lmft, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604324307

Front Seat Ryder, 3132 Racine St., Bellingham, 604173427

High Crystals, 690 32nd St., Bellingham, 604318592

Harmony Musical Productions, 2100 Electric Ave., Bellingham, 604315172

Sherwin S Mendoza, 3605 Chandler Parkway, Bellingham, 604334614

Mp Floor Covering, 909 22nd St., Bellingham, 604327930

Kelly Venable, 3916 E Maryland St., Bellingham, 604320235

Fine Detailed Cuts, 4204 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604329921

Custom Moding And Millworks, 1304 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604322557

Benjamin P. Mead, 1629 James St., Bellingham, 604328454

A D Anderson Construction LLC, 1535 Humboldt St., Bellingham, 604326013

Canyon Creek Building, LLC, 2511 Elizabeth St., Bellingham, 604303251

Francisco Trujillo, 1404 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604304681

Vvs Construction, 5895 Laurel Ridge Way, Bellingham, 604325956

Master Boltweb Cleaning, 1025 Potter St., Bellingham, 604322760

Tnt LLC, 1905 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604318255

Brewster Loomer, 2127 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604319448

Terra Luna Jewelry & Beads, 2552 Lummi View Drive, Bellingham, 604315683

Michael Lilliquist, 1134 Finnegan Way, Bellingham, 604315778

Greenfield Health Systems, LLC, 809 W Orchard Drive, Bellingham, 604315691

Robotics Deployed, LLC, 4325 Cordero Drive, Bellingham, 604297494

Salish Care Services, 1005 Knox Ave., Bellingham, 604332928

Myriad Pets, 702 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604273962

Duncan Justus Duncan, 811 Liberty St., Bellingham, 604319442

Artisan Alloys, 1818 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604270616

First R&R House Cleaning, 206 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604326335

48 North Marine, 243 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604326705

The Goat Rodeo Kitchen, 2185 Alpine Way, Bellingham, 604316019

Dgmullins Transport, 1218 High St., Bellingham, 604310384

Mc Tree & Timber, 113 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604325374

Attain Massage, 223 N State St., Bellingham, 604327506

Bryan John Matamorosa, 1800 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604289877

Chicken Vacation Rentals, 1115 Grant St., Bellingham, 604317656

Crab Bellingham, 611 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604326453

Bellinghome Investments LLC, 519 13th St., Bellingham, 604305074

North Transport, 1960 Fraser St., Bellingham, 604323530

Natural Organic Cultivation Corporation, 1313 Commercial St., Bellingham, 604327342

B’s Barbershop, 4204 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604334409

Murder Ink, 401 16th St., Bellingham, 604329159

Goodlife, 520 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, 604326176

Apex Nw Volleyball Club, 2425 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604328616

Siebert’s Appliance, 29 Sudden Valley Drive, Bellingham, 604318829

D20 Construction, 4000 Flynn St., Bellingham, 604298885

Imaginal Herbals, 2221 James St., Bellingham, 604323393

Our Intent, LLC, 223 N State St., Bellingham, 604318683

Kara Lathrop, 2619 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604313159

Caleb Remington, LLC, 3017 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604331652

Bellingham Roof And Gutter Cleaning, 2816 Martin St., Bellingham, 604331676

Boora, 379 Meadowbrook Court, Bellingham, 604323389

Real Time Data North America, LLC, 2517 Iron St., Bellingham, 604325068

Jeanelizabeth Knight, 2539 Pacific St., Bellingham, 604336101

Sunrise Dental Of Bellingham, 3800 Byron Ave., Bellingham, 604294807

Pig And Rooster Press LLC, 1410 Iowa St., Bellingham, 604331152

Makenna Schumacher, 1215 High St., Bellingham, 604305596

Knight’s Painting, 315 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604328010

Kaylaandco, 4707 Fir Tree Way, Bellingham, 604333729

Abode Design Studio, 2904 Heights Drive, Bellingham, 604326560

Black Fin Design, LLC, 1412 W Connecticut St., Bellingham, 604295249

Jayme Dee Feroda, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 601918310

Shuksan Tap House, 1323 11th St., Bellingham, 604331683

Outcomes In LLC, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604260383

Innovative Theater Productions, LLC, 3760 Westhills Pl, Bellingham, 604292678

Island Dreamer, 833 Chuckanut Drive, Bellingham, 604314936

Mb Green, Indoor Greenery Inc., 1319 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604331655

Sehome Garden Bed & Breakfast Corp, 801 Newell St., Bellingham, 604316667

Jewelry By Love Bug, 4022 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604330820

Sarah Nicole Mendivel, 3000 Bill Mcdonald Pkwy, Bellingham, 604311932

The Amaris Group, 506 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604324971

Elite Movies LLC, 4184 Kramer Ln., Bellingham, 604329034

Loved By Daisy, 4749 Parker St., Bellingham, 604323680

Christina Martinez Independent Contractor, 4445 Y Road, Bellingham, 604320727

James Michael Julius, 2581 Kwina Road, Bellingham, 604323127

Marca, 2857 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604318476

Worthy Of Agape, 2011 Knox Ave., Bellingham, 604313092

Andrew Smolen, 2908 Shepardson St., Bellingham, 604324541

Moriah Pictures, 2017 Wilson Ave., Bellingham, 604282960

Station Social House, 1327 N State St., Bellingham, 604318458

Tj Meyer Consulting, 2519 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 604329445

Wholesale To Millions LLC, 4258 Spring Creek Ln., Bellingham, 604321891

Nehalennia Rising, 1059 N State St., Bellingham, 604327281

Silfab Solar Wa Inc., 800 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604325851

Mivur, 5895 Laurel Ridgeway, Bellingham, 604332823

Ricard Arthur Patton, 1800 20th St., Bellingham, 604330821

Talia Nuckolls Independent Consultant, 2922 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604321069

International Cultural Education Consultancy, 4658 Wade St., Bellingham, 604300794

Doc Hox Laboratories, LLC, 3549 Skylark Loop, Bellingham, 604329283

Eb’s Floors, 3432 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604330891

Pretty Penny Inc, 2330 Elm St., Bellingham, 604335715

Wilsey Ann Brumsickle, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604327286

Andrew Gibbs For Hire, 14 Far Summit Pl, Bellingham, 604327233

Brian Atkinson, 1709 F St., Bellingham, 604324568

Green Truck He Xuehui LLC, 921 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604316474

The Whatcom Standard, 4651 Celia Way, Bellingham, 604321067

Aesthetic Fabrication, 1033 4th St., Blaine, 604313885

Positive Space Inc, 8547 Harborview Road, Blaine, 604328739

R&R Construction, Inc., 18228 273rd Ave. E, Carbonado, 601476167

Alliance Source Testing, 255 Grant St Se, Decatur, Alabama, 604120374

Ashlar Construction LLC, 2115 Valley Highway, Deming, 604336099

Omt Mortgage, LLC, 2645 Suzanne Way, Eugene, Oregon, 604336201

Wild Berry, 1089 Mobile Lane, Ferndale, 602663687

Molly Hadaway, 5847 Church Road, Ferndale, 604319444

Costa Digital Strategy, 6218 Argyle St., Ferndale, 604331576

Help For The Journey, 5408 Bluesky Way, Ferndale, 604318972

Brent Bode Driving, 2530 Thornton Road, Ferndale, 604302370

A-1 Mobile Auto Detailing LLC, 6321 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, 604319695

M&G Cleaning, 3410 Mountain View Road, Ferndale, 604323691

Emerald Painting & Fine Finishes LLC, 11990 Alexa Rose Lane, Happy Valley, Oregon, 603415517

Cenveo Worldwide Limited, 6520 S 190th St., Kent, 604325982

Total Polish Solutions, Inc., 4636 Fennel Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, 604154137

Thermal Healthcare LLC, 201 Carpenter Road Se, Lacey, 604282463

Leafy Pete LLC, 17025 37th Ave. Ne, Lake Forest Park, 604327648

Dj’s, 600 Front St., Lynden, 601389621

North Whatcom Mobile Massage, 600 Front St., Lynden, 602068613

Point 3 Boutique, 306 14th St., Lynden, 604198345

Mlo Inc., 278 Pollman Cir, Lynden, 604336110

Tin Can Cigar Company, 1501 E Badger Road, Lynden, 604322118

Modern Nomad Institute, 761 King Valley Drive, Maple Falls, 604325862

Classical Conversations Of Debbie Schwab, 17302 Britt Road, Mount Vernon, 602645747

Daniel Utano, 17215 Britt Road, Mount Vernon, 604321266

Chris Walters, 1227 S 12th St., Mount Vernon, 604273792

Evergreen Finishing & Cabinetry, 801 Crested Butte Blvd., Mount Vernon, 604308745

Advance Fiber Optics, Inc., 871 W Robinson Drive, North Salt Lake City, Utah 601620744

Shanghai Freemen Americas, Llc., 377 Hoes Ln., Piscataway, New Jersey, 603418496

Mead & Hunt, Inc, 9600 Ne Cascades Pkwy, Portland, Oregon, 602333519

Polydyne, Inc., 1 Chemical Plant Road, Riceboro, Georgia, 601689241

Cadence Construction, Inc., 5821 S Fletcher St., Seattle, 602882989

Shyra Warwick-independent Contractor, 3098 Butler Creek Road, Sedro Woolley, 604326803

Delvan Hill Farm, 7896 Delvan Hill Road, Sedro-woolley, 604333811

Pacific Northwest Cruises, 18324 Stone Ave. N, Shoreline, 604283171

Peninsulators Northwest, 14510 Interurban Ave. S, Tukwila, 604024188

Kabodkas, 5812 Ne 61st Court, Vancouver, 604306475

Bird Rides, Inc, 1625 Electric Ave., Venice, California, 604298781