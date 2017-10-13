September business licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 13. Oct, 2017 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in September, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Active Points Wellness, LLC, 2510 Lynn St., Bellingham, 604167782
A Wilson Construction, 1539 Grant St., Bellingham, 604066066
Esthetician, 2432 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604150281
Girl’s Back Porch, 2823 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604165142
Pigeon Products, 1441 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604166432
Alysn Everbeck, 1816 Olympic Place, Bellingham, 604168929
Operational Optimization, 3424 Highfield Court, Bellingham, 604170847
Northwest Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery, 200 Westerly Road, Bellingham, 602079373
Bak Tile LLC, 545 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604146265
Baked Glass, 2020 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604162454
Bellingham Boat Watch, 609 Chuckanut Heights Road, Bellingham, 604168531
Bloom Therapy & Wellness LLC, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604156568
The Summit Marketing Agency, 1414 22nd St., Bellingham, 604166476
Living Balance, 1307 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604160894
Brett Coleman, 1522 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604168214
Inkswell, 1222 N State St., Bellingham, 604170114
Britta Halverson, 851 E Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604174245
Brookhaus Essentials LLC, 1817 D St., Bellingham, 603528733
Bruce Hostetter, 2418 Cherry St., Bellingham, 604170733
Cary Lee Bennett, 510 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604166499
C&J Services, 971 Sunset Ave., Bellingham, 604174235
Chaletalexander, 1440 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604171557
Charity E Serdahl Lmp, 1101 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604166607
Clean Fluid Innovation, 2636 Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604151273
Cynthia Clark – Real Estate, LLC, 515 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604087402
Art By Danielle Cook, 1106 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604168226
Scone’d, 2206 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604170374
Dharco Clothing Inc., 1500 Silver Beach Road, Bellingham, 604110270
Team Trust, 1117 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604165997
Ducks In A Row Bookkeeping, LLC, 2411 Lafayette St., Bellingham, 603225832
The Pickers Paradise, 4949 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604171056
Enitta Services, 2315 Williams St., Bellingham, 604170554
Esther Grummel Msw, Licsw, Cdpt, 1229 Cornwall, Bellingham, 604170010
Eve Services, 2315 Williams St., Bellingham, 604172804
E&E Design Renovations, 344 W Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604160994
Festival Espresso, 1327 St Paul St., Bellingham, 604154561
Ramos Flooring & Construction, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604159954
Geo Ex LLC, 4980 Mission Road, Bellingham, 604163451
Go Green Apparel & Smoke Shop, 4220 Meridian St Ste C, Bellingham, 604167566
Gordon Plumbing & Mechanical Inc., 2419 Undine St., Bellingham, 604168624
Hannah Andersen Dance, 810 Girard St., Bellingham, 604176400
Lammergeier Studio, 250 N State St., Bellingham, 604171720
Hilltop Mining, 345 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604166221
Mikes Marine Service, 2618 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604169439
Integral Development Corp, 336 36th St., Bellingham, 604166073
Cascade Emergency Planning, 2535 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604171878
Evergreen Music Studios, 2209 Elm St., Bellingham, 604173235
Vanwinkledreamtime Studio (VDTS), 704 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604171522
Offbeat Ink, 2014 I St., Bellingham, 604123273
Songbird Bodywork, 1615 Emerald Lake Way, Bellingham, 604167516
The Orderly Space, 2255 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 602996599
Living Energy, 1604 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 604167271
Sweeney Horticultural Services, 4628 Sand Road, Bellingham, 602990277
Prieb Handyman Services, 13 Black Bear Court, Bellingham, 604171457
Justcozy, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway Ste 604, Bellingham, 604162763
Pampered Crib, 3132 Racine St., Bellingham, 604173427
Keim Performance Consulting, LLC, 2522 G St., Bellingham, 604168506
Benchmark Document Solutions, 201 E Chestnut St., Bellingham, 602887020
Alpha Testing, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604166863
Wisdom Wealth Management, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 604160546
Gold Tooth Tattoo, 1222 N State St., Bellingham, 604164927
Latitude Restaurants Sunset, 1065 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604107426
Laura Hurson Pllc, 3248 Firwood Ave., Bellingham, 604159836
Mental Chillness Training, 2109 B St., Bellingham, 604175207
Legacy Lounge Vape & Glass-32nd St., 505 32nd St., Bellingham, 604169655
Legacy Lounge Vape & Glass-Bakerview, 1317 W.Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604169655
Utu On Homes, 3130 Racine St., Bellingham, 604141685
Perfect! Cleaning Service, 4101 Deemer Road, Bellingham, 604162868
Pop Up Teacher Shop, 838 W Axton Road, Bellingham, 604165836
Lost Giants Cider Company, 1200 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604162904
Klee Wyck Journal, 1015 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604168302
Lummi Community Development Financial Institution, 12 Bellwether Way Ste 224, Bellingham, 602616558
Lynn Tyler King Photographer, 920 16th St., Bellingham, 604172561
Lynna Dunn Fuller, 2304 H St., Bellingham, 604169084
M.E.A., Inc., 2415 Park St., Bellingham, 604150282
Mana Wave Consulting LLC, 1230 Yew St., Bellingham, 604164636
Pacific Coast Handyman, 2632 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604164670
Arbor Counseling, 1513 E St., Bellingham, 601841601
Fat Shack, 414 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604101543
Collected Media, 2401 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602458659
Yoga For Our Times, 1715 Ellis Street, Bellingham, 601429639
Buy Local Bellingham, 1235 Lakeview St., Bellingham, 604175228
Northwest Workshop Designs, 835 N State St., Bellingham, 604167944
Radar Farms, 500 W Orchard Drive, Bellingham, 602070392
Patrick H. Boden, Inc., 1310 10th St., Bellingham, 600307370
Patcho Seas, 3017 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604166665
Paul Fredette, M.D., P.L.L.C., 2940 Squalicum Parkway Ste 204, Bellingham, 604165362
Personal Touch Demos, LLC, 3449 Highfield Court, Bellingham, 603446480
La Chanson, 2301 A St., Bellingham, 604167412
Plan It Earth LLC, 3017 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604168507
Procuretechstaff, 170 Polo Park Drive, Bellingham, 604169083
Rebula Mtb LLC, 1215 Raymond St., Bellingham, 604169744
Resilient Records, 5754 Milwaukee Road, Bellingham, 604103529
Survival Kings, 4370 Tull Road, Bellingham, 604165194
Sarwat Labs, 730 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 604094127
Manny’s Market, 2404 Elm St., Bellingham, 604169654
Spinner LLC, 111 Unity St., Bellingham, 602612177
Summit Tree Service LLC, 1530 Iron St., Bellingham, 604159882
Olio, 1303 Astor St., Bellingham, 604175915
Club 202, 202 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604161042
Harmonic Fox Sound Design, 3933 Lakemont Road, Bellingham, 603427510
T-Mobile Leasing LLC, 226 36th St., Bellingham, 603545560
T-Mobile Leasing, LLC, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway Ste 124, Bellingham, 603545560
Torrid Curve, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway Ste 420, Bellingham, 603503602
Tricia’s Best, 2849 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604166985
Tcby, 3011 Cinema Place, Bellingham, 604143690
Westerra Developments Lp, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham, 604154811
Weston Staubus, 727 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604173201
Wildflower Counseling, LLC, 920 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604170060
Wolfe Marine Design, 2620 N Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604097429
Woodbury Way, LLC, 303 Potter St., Bellingham, 604166334
Perfectly Clean, 3415 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604168820
Northwest Renovation Services LLC, 8447 Blaine Road, Blaine, 604152664
Kay Cake Designs, 7405 Halibut Drive, Blaine, 604171109
Harvey Veterinary Services, 15382 Field Road, Bow, 603372106
Seattle Shrink Wrap, 1620 Sw 156th Place, Burien, 604173966
Done Right Plumbing, 843 E Victoria Ave., Burlington, 604167593
Hi Mark Construction Inc., 782 Quarter Moon Ter, Camano Island, 603066517
Network Innovations, Inc, 350 N Orleans St., Chicago, 602741649
Bay Alarm Company, 8115 Broadway, Everett, 603273521
Field House Goods, 5930 Hoag Lane, Everson, 602911183
Crandall Construction, 2106 Lindsay Road, Everson, 604165232
Tuckers Handyman Help, 3352 E Badger Road, Everson, 604160696
All Phase Excavating LLC, 6060 Shannon Ave., Ferndale, 604166269
Euro Style Stone And Tile, 2637 Pacific Highlands Ave., Ferndale, 604160510
Ev-Ents LLC, 4747 Lake Terrell Road, Ferndale, 604160718
Le Vel Brands LLC, 9201 Warren Parkway, Frisco, Texas, 603528409
Above The Rest, 8414 Golden Valley Drive, Maple Falls, 604170620
Volkwein Construction, 8664 Valley Court, Maple Falls, 604174510
Svl General Contractor & Builder LLC, 8941 Robinswood Lane, Maple Falls, 604156989
American Mechanical Corporation, 223 S Lewis St., Monroe, 601433818
Highland Craft Company, 14664 Beaver Lake Road, Mount Vernon, 604171314
V R Supreme Siding, 5348 Razor Peak Drive, Mount Vernon, 604156673
Guy Nielson Company Industrial Division Inc, 474 Taft Ave., Pocatello, Idaho, 601425283
Rescue Hub, 690 Winton Road S, Rochester, New York, 604170281
American Electrical Contractors, Inc, 13550 39th Ave Ne, Seattle, 602827788
Music With Orion, 121 Alder Drive, Sedro Woolley, 604172281
Premier Amusements, Inc, 4109 Guardian St., Simi Valley, California, 602724628
North Sound Gutters, LLC, 4602 Reese Hill Road, Sumas, 604166593
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.