September business licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Oct, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in September, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Active Points Wellness, LLC, 2510 Lynn St., Bellingham, 604167782

A Wilson Construction, 1539 Grant St., Bellingham, 604066066

Esthetician, 2432 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604150281

Girl’s Back Porch, 2823 Broadway St., Bellingham, 604165142

Pigeon Products, 1441 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604166432

Alysn Everbeck, 1816 Olympic Place, Bellingham, 604168929

Operational Optimization, 3424 Highfield Court, Bellingham, 604170847

Northwest Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery, 200 Westerly Road, Bellingham, 602079373

Bak Tile LLC, 545 E Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604146265

Baked Glass, 2020 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604162454

Bellingham Boat Watch, 609 Chuckanut Heights Road, Bellingham, 604168531

Bloom Therapy & Wellness LLC, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604156568

The Summit Marketing Agency, 1414 22nd St., Bellingham, 604166476

Living Balance, 1307 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604160894

Brett Coleman, 1522 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604168214

Inkswell, 1222 N State St., Bellingham, 604170114

Britta Halverson, 851 E Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604174245

Brookhaus Essentials LLC, 1817 D St., Bellingham, 603528733

Bruce Hostetter, 2418 Cherry St., Bellingham, 604170733

Cary Lee Bennett, 510 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604166499

C&J Services, 971 Sunset Ave., Bellingham, 604174235

Chaletalexander, 1440 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604171557

Charity E Serdahl Lmp, 1101 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604166607

Clean Fluid Innovation, 2636 Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604151273

Cynthia Clark – Real Estate, LLC, 515 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604087402

Art By Danielle Cook, 1106 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604168226

Scone’d, 2206 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604170374

Dharco Clothing Inc., 1500 Silver Beach Road, Bellingham, 604110270

Team Trust, 1117 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604165997

Ducks In A Row Bookkeeping, LLC, 2411 Lafayette St., Bellingham, 603225832

The Pickers Paradise, 4949 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604171056

Enitta Services, 2315 Williams St., Bellingham, 604170554

Esther Grummel Msw, Licsw, Cdpt, 1229 Cornwall, Bellingham, 604170010

Eve Services, 2315 Williams St., Bellingham, 604172804

E&E Design Renovations, 344 W Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604160994

Festival Espresso, 1327 St Paul St., Bellingham, 604154561

Ramos Flooring & Construction, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 604159954

Geo Ex LLC, 4980 Mission Road, Bellingham, 604163451

Go Green Apparel & Smoke Shop, 4220 Meridian St Ste C, Bellingham, 604167566

Gordon Plumbing & Mechanical Inc., 2419 Undine St., Bellingham, 604168624

Hannah Andersen Dance, 810 Girard St., Bellingham, 604176400

Lammergeier Studio, 250 N State St., Bellingham, 604171720

Hilltop Mining, 345 Ohio St., Bellingham, 604166221

Mikes Marine Service, 2618 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604169439

Integral Development Corp, 336 36th St., Bellingham, 604166073

Cascade Emergency Planning, 2535 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604171878

Evergreen Music Studios, 2209 Elm St., Bellingham, 604173235

Vanwinkledreamtime Studio (VDTS), 704 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604171522

Offbeat Ink, 2014 I St., Bellingham, 604123273

Songbird Bodywork, 1615 Emerald Lake Way, Bellingham, 604167516

The Orderly Space, 2255 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 602996599

Living Energy, 1604 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 604167271

Sweeney Horticultural Services, 4628 Sand Road, Bellingham, 602990277

Prieb Handyman Services, 13 Black Bear Court, Bellingham, 604171457

Justcozy, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway Ste 604, Bellingham, 604162763

Pampered Crib, 3132 Racine St., Bellingham, 604173427

Keim Performance Consulting, LLC, 2522 G St., Bellingham, 604168506

Benchmark Document Solutions, 201 E Chestnut St., Bellingham, 602887020

Alpha Testing, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604166863

Wisdom Wealth Management, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 604160546

Gold Tooth Tattoo, 1222 N State St., Bellingham, 604164927

Latitude Restaurants Sunset, 1065 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604107426

Laura Hurson Pllc, 3248 Firwood Ave., Bellingham, 604159836

Mental Chillness Training, 2109 B St., Bellingham, 604175207

Legacy Lounge Vape & Glass-32nd St., 505 32nd St., Bellingham, 604169655

Legacy Lounge Vape & Glass-Bakerview, 1317 W.Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604169655

Utu On Homes, 3130 Racine St., Bellingham, 604141685

Perfect! Cleaning Service, 4101 Deemer Road, Bellingham, 604162868

Pop Up Teacher Shop, 838 W Axton Road, Bellingham, 604165836

Lost Giants Cider Company, 1200 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604162904

Klee Wyck Journal, 1015 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604168302

Lummi Community Development Financial Institution, 12 Bellwether Way Ste 224, Bellingham, 602616558

Lynn Tyler King Photographer, 920 16th St., Bellingham, 604172561

Lynna Dunn Fuller, 2304 H St., Bellingham, 604169084

M.E.A., Inc., 2415 Park St., Bellingham, 604150282

Mana Wave Consulting LLC, 1230 Yew St., Bellingham, 604164636

Pacific Coast Handyman, 2632 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604164670

Arbor Counseling, 1513 E St., Bellingham, 601841601

Fat Shack, 414 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604101543

Collected Media, 2401 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602458659

Yoga For Our Times, 1715 Ellis Street, Bellingham, 601429639

Buy Local Bellingham, 1235 Lakeview St., Bellingham, 604175228

Northwest Workshop Designs, 835 N State St., Bellingham, 604167944

Radar Farms, 500 W Orchard Drive, Bellingham, 602070392

Patrick H. Boden, Inc., 1310 10th St., Bellingham, 600307370

Patcho Seas, 3017 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604166665

Paul Fredette, M.D., P.L.L.C., 2940 Squalicum Parkway Ste 204, Bellingham, 604165362

Personal Touch Demos, LLC, 3449 Highfield Court, Bellingham, 603446480

La Chanson, 2301 A St., Bellingham, 604167412

Plan It Earth LLC, 3017 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604168507

Procuretechstaff, 170 Polo Park Drive, Bellingham, 604169083

Rebula Mtb LLC, 1215 Raymond St., Bellingham, 604169744

Resilient Records, 5754 Milwaukee Road, Bellingham, 604103529

Survival Kings, 4370 Tull Road, Bellingham, 604165194

Sarwat Labs, 730 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 604094127

Manny’s Market, 2404 Elm St., Bellingham, 604169654

Spinner LLC, 111 Unity St., Bellingham, 602612177

Summit Tree Service LLC, 1530 Iron St., Bellingham, 604159882

Olio, 1303 Astor St., Bellingham, 604175915

Club 202, 202 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604161042

Harmonic Fox Sound Design, 3933 Lakemont Road, Bellingham, 603427510

T-Mobile Leasing LLC, 226 36th St., Bellingham, 603545560

T-Mobile Leasing, LLC, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway Ste 124, Bellingham, 603545560

Torrid Curve, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway Ste 420, Bellingham, 603503602

Tricia’s Best, 2849 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604166985

Tcby, 3011 Cinema Place, Bellingham, 604143690

Westerra Developments Lp, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham, 604154811

Weston Staubus, 727 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604173201

Wildflower Counseling, LLC, 920 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604170060

Wolfe Marine Design, 2620 N Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604097429

Woodbury Way, LLC, 303 Potter St., Bellingham, 604166334

Perfectly Clean, 3415 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604168820

Northwest Renovation Services LLC, 8447 Blaine Road, Blaine, 604152664

Kay Cake Designs, 7405 Halibut Drive, Blaine, 604171109

Harvey Veterinary Services, 15382 Field Road, Bow, 603372106

Seattle Shrink Wrap, 1620 Sw 156th Place, Burien, 604173966

Done Right Plumbing, 843 E Victoria Ave., Burlington, 604167593

Hi Mark Construction Inc., 782 Quarter Moon Ter, Camano Island, 603066517

Network Innovations, Inc, 350 N Orleans St., Chicago, 602741649

Bay Alarm Company, 8115 Broadway, Everett, 603273521

Field House Goods, 5930 Hoag Lane, Everson, 602911183

Crandall Construction, 2106 Lindsay Road, Everson, 604165232

Tuckers Handyman Help, 3352 E Badger Road, Everson, 604160696

All Phase Excavating LLC, 6060 Shannon Ave., Ferndale, 604166269

Euro Style Stone And Tile, 2637 Pacific Highlands Ave., Ferndale, 604160510

Ev-Ents LLC, 4747 Lake Terrell Road, Ferndale, 604160718

Le Vel Brands LLC, 9201 Warren Parkway, Frisco, Texas, 603528409

Above The Rest, 8414 Golden Valley Drive, Maple Falls, 604170620

Volkwein Construction, 8664 Valley Court, Maple Falls, 604174510

Svl General Contractor & Builder LLC, 8941 Robinswood Lane, Maple Falls, 604156989

American Mechanical Corporation, 223 S Lewis St., Monroe, 601433818

Highland Craft Company, 14664 Beaver Lake Road, Mount Vernon, 604171314

V R Supreme Siding, 5348 Razor Peak Drive, Mount Vernon, 604156673

Guy Nielson Company Industrial Division Inc, 474 Taft Ave., Pocatello, Idaho, 601425283

Rescue Hub, 690 Winton Road S, Rochester, New York, 604170281

American Electrical Contractors, Inc, 13550 39th Ave Ne, Seattle, 602827788

Music With Orion, 121 Alder Drive, Sedro Woolley, 604172281

Premier Amusements, Inc, 4109 Guardian St., Simi Valley, California, 602724628

North Sound Gutters, LLC, 4602 Reese Hill Road, Sumas, 604166593