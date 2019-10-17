Shadow Box Building added to Bellingham landscape

by mathewroland

Filed on 17. Oct, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Located at 554 West Bakerview Road the new, commercial, Shadow Box Building is set to become an easily identifiable landmark for one or possibly two businesses looking to stand out in the community. The contemporary design of the building resembles a structure you might find in Seattle or L.A. but is representative of Whatcom Counties growing business strength, Windermere Real Estate Agent, Mike Kent said in a press release. The building is a new and inspiring departure from commercial design in Bellingham, Kent said.

The Shadow Box Building, which is located in a high profile part of town and along one of Bellingham’s most traveled streets, enables its business occupants to establish themselves in the community quickly and prominently. The building was developed by Wise Enterprises. It was designed and marketed by an entirely local team. Excel Pacific was selected for construction and Markie Nelson Design supplied interior design components. The property is being listed and marketed by Windermere Real Estate agents Mike Kent and Jeff Johnson.