SHIBA, Medicare services now offered by Opportunity Council

by mathewroland

Filed on 05. Mar, 2020 in Business Briefs, Contents

Effective as of February 1, 2020, the Opportunity Council in Bellingham is serving as the new Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) sponsor and helping people navigate Medicare and health insurance options.

SHIBA is a public service offered by the Washington State Office of Insurance and more than 400 trained volunteer advisors across the state assist people of all ages. Volunteers provide free, impartial and confidential education and counseling to people in their communities on topics such as Medicare, health care programs, access to prescription drugs and fraud or abuse.

“Incorporating all the SHIBA and Medicare program into Opportunity Council’s broad scope of services is a good fit,” Opportunity Council executive director, Greg Winter said in an email. “This enriches our organization’s capacity to meet our mission and serve the needs of the Whatcom community.”

Volunteers with SHIBA interact with the local community by giving Medicare 1010 presentations, leading classes at Whatcom Community College, and providing resources at local health fairs and events throughout the year. Volunteers also provide one-on-one counseling appointments.

To learn more about SHIBA or schedule an appointment with a trained SHIBA volunteer, call 360-788-2527 or email: SHIBA@oppco.org. If you are interested in becoming a SHIBA volunteer you may contact Michael Mosin at 360-734-5121, ext. 342 or email: michael_mosin@oppco.org