Shuksan Healthcare adds new nurse to caregiving team

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Feb, 2018 in Contents, People On The Move

Shuksan Healthcare Center has added registered nurse Lily Yeung to its caregiving team. Yeung brings more than five years of experience, primarily in hospital-based medical and surgical experience. In her new role as floor nurse, she is responsible for daily health assessments of Shuksan’s residents.

Shuksan Healthcare Center, part of Roe Family Facilities, is a 52-bed rehabilitation facility for senior patients. For more information, visit shuksanhealthcare.com or call 360-733-9161.