Shuksan Healthcare appoints new admissions coordinator

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Shuksan Healthcare Center has appointed Holly Swanson as its new admissions coordinator. In her new role, Swanson will oversee all new resident admissions activities, including bed assignments, completion of paperwork for incoming residents and ensuring that all insurance benefits coverage meets the proper policy standards.

Swanson joined the center in December 2016 as a staff nurse, and has filled in as a relief admissions nurse and relief resident care manager. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Oregon, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies with minors in biology and chemistry. She earned her nursing degree from Whatcom Community College, and was named Nursing Student of the Year in 2010.

Before coming to the center, Swanson worked as a nurse at PeaceHealth for six years, most recently at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham.

Shuksan Healthcare is part of Roe Family Facilities, and is a 52-bed facility that provides comprehensive rehabilitation care to its senior residents.

For more information, visit shuksanhealthcare.com or call 360-733-9161.