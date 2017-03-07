Shuksan Healthcare Center adds new member to its nursing team
by ehamann
Filed on 07. Mar, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Shuksan Healthcare Center has hired Holly Swanson to its nursing team. Swanson first started at the healthcare center in December. Her primary duty is to work the floor as a staff nurse, and she also acts as the facility’s relief admissions nurse and relief resident care manager. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Oregon, and earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies with minors in biology and chemistry. She got her nursing degree from Whatcom Community College. Previously, she worked as a nurse at PeaceHealth for six years.
Shuksan Healthcare Center is 52-bed skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation facility in Bellingham. Visit shuksanhealthcare.com for more information.
