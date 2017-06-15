Shuksan Healthcare Center appoints new director of nursing services

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Shuksan Healthcare Center has appointed Ashley Gillam as director of nursing services, effective May 22.

In her new role, Gillam will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day organization of Shuksan’s nursing services.

Gillam joined Shuksan in September of 2016 as the admission coordinator. She obtained her associate’s degree in nursing from Skagit Valley College, ACLS and BLS certifications from Life Tek and recently earned her RN, BSN from Western Washington University.

Shuksan Healthcare Center is a 52-bed, short-term rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility in Bellingham. For more information, visit www.shuksanhealthcare.com or call 360-733-9161.