Shuksan Healthcare Center appoints new resident care manager

by ehamann

Filed on 11. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Shuksan Healthcare Center has appointed Veronica Potts, LPN as its new resident care manager.

In her new role, Potts works with the director of nursing services and management team to promote a secure and safe atmosphere for its resident population.

Potts has nearly three decades of professional nursing experience in the long-term care setting. She received her associates degree in nursing from Bellingham Technical Institute.

Shuksan Healthcare Center, part of Roe Family Facilities, is a 52-bed facility that provides comprehensive rehabilitation care to its senior residents. For more information, visit shuksanhealthcare.com.